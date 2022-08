The Weeknd hit Las Vegas for his After Hours Tour, and after the show, a large fire occurred outside Allegiant Stadium, where the show was held. According to Fox News, the fire was quickly contained shortly after 11 p.m.

look how beautiful you were LAS VEGAS! a night i’ll cherish forever. next stop … VANCOUVER 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/W1iRy1WtW7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 22, 2022

Variety added the object on fire was a vehicle containing merchandise that was stationed in the stadium’s parking area. The vehicle was completely lost to the fire.

The Weeknd’s tour will continue across North America, hitting Vancouver on Tuesday.

Advertisement