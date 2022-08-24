The launch of GIVĒONs much-awaited Give or Take North American tour coincides with today’s announcement of an exciting new relationship between the rising superstar and Tres Generaciones Tequila.

Tres Gen Tequila just launched its “Get Up Tres” campaign, which exhorts a new generation of artists, innovators, and fans to enjoy the mistakes, concentrate on the trip, and always get up despite difficulties along the road. GIVĒON is the campaign’s initial partner. As part of the collaboration, Tres Gen Tequila will release a special video that will give fans a close-up view of GIVĒON’s journey, in addition to serving as an official sponsor of the tour and hosting cocktail events in select cities.

“We want to be a brand that encourages people to appreciate every step of the journey; it’s not about perfection, it’s about progress, and ‘Get Up Tres’ represents the resilience you need in order to forge your own path,” said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director for Tres Generaciones. “We’re thrilled to launch our new creative campaign alongside GIVĒON because of his incredible ability to portray real stories and raw emotions through his music. And in doing so, he inspires us to never give up on our dreams, but equally, to celebrate the little wins achieved along the way.”

“For me it’s all about the process. That’s where the hard work shows up that’s where the heart and heartache and all the storytelling reside” said GIVĒON. “I’m looking forward to working with Tres Gen Tequila to not only share my story but to offer a platform through ‘Get Up Tres’ for others to tell us about their own journey and celebrate their own successes both big and small.”

The brand’s largest-ever integrated marketing campaign, “Get Up Tres,” will be backed by PR, internet, social, eCommerce, and search media advertising. Following its first cooperation with GIVON, the brand will also work with additional artists from various cultural fields who best represent the campaign’s attitude.

For details on GIVĒON, his ‘Give or Take’ album and tour, go to www.giveonofficial.com. To learn more about Tres Generaciones Tequila, visit www.tresgeneraciones.com