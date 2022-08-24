Hip-Hop is in for another packed Friday as J.I.D has his The Forever Story album set to debut.

The new album will bring in features in Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Kenny MAson, Lil Durk, Mustafa The Poet, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bet, Lil Wayne, Johnta Austin, Ravyn Lenae, and Eryn Allen Kane. Production comes from Kaytranada, Monte Booker, and more.

Durk is in the greatest pocket on our song and I appreciate him for coming to my world in this one, brudda — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) August 22, 2022

I haven’t even listen to the song with Wayne cuz I’m waiting to hear it wit y’all, I’m fucked up jack — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) August 22, 2022

The contrast of sampling ms. Fat booty by mos def to actually having Yasiin Bey on the same album is insane to me — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) August 22, 2022

When releasing the tracklist online, J.I.D. dropped off a special message thanking those who collaborated on his vision.

“The official features on The Forever Story, wana say thank you to everyone who helped put these words and sounds together, this meant the world to me because none of this way east and your gave your all to my vision also @jamesblake @justineskye @fousheelive @sangjeany @lil_badu_2_u @herotheband @avatarbenji @iamasiahn @taneruno @earthtoyuli @mereba @johnnyvenus @wowgr8deluxe @groovesince1989 @alwaysvonda thank u Guys so much, it’s up 8/26. Hope I ain’t forget no one,” J.I.D. wrote.

You can peep the tracklist below and check back in for the full drop this Friday.