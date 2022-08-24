Jamie Lee Curtis has announced Halloween Ends will premiere in theaters and stream on Peacock on October 14.

Halloween Ends will be streaming on Peacock starting October 14th #HalloweenEnds #MichaelMyers pic.twitter.com/lzLaO3A50D — Halloween (@HalloweenVerse) August 23, 2022

After 45 years, the most lauded, respected horror franchise in cinematic history comes to a harrowing, epic climax as Laurie Strode battles Michael Myers, the personification of evil, one last time in an intense showdown never before seen on film. One of them will make it.

Icon For the last time, Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode, the first “final girl” of horror and the one that made her famous. Laurie has been portrayed by Curtis for more than 40 years, making them one of the most enduring actor-character combinations in movie history. Halloween broke box office records when the franchise was rebooted in 2018, becoming the series’ highest-grossing installment and setting a new mark for the largest opening weekend for a horror movie starring a woman.

Advertisement

The film’s logline reads:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.