According to a confirmed report from TMZ, music and fashion mogul Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside of a hotel in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told TMZ, “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

As reported, Yeezy got into a physical confrontation with a photographer back in January near the Soho Warehouse, where Ye was accused of pushing and punching the man in question. The alleged battery could’ve landed Yeezy behind bars for a maximum of six months, but the report has confirmed that Mr. West will not be charged.

