Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the world, and unlike other big artists who constantly have to make appearances, keep their presence up, and are constantly worried about their image, Kendrick is different. The Compton MC went 4 years without even appearing on a song and 5 without an album and is never on social media except when it’s time to drop an album. Recently K.Dot has been dumping images from his “Big Steppers” tour with Baby Keem on his IG but once the tour is over and he goes back into seclusion, we might not get another post from Kendrick for a while.

Kendrick recently explained his lack of presence on social media in a new interview with Citizen magazine. He admitted that he really just doesn’t know how to use it.

“People ask me, ‘Man, you’ve never been on social media, you really hate it?’ Bro, I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100% real with you,” Kendrick said. “I got friends, family, my team, they send me things, so I got good sentiments on what’s going on.”

Kendrick then went on to talk about how he values his privacy in his life despite being a public figure.

“Distinguishing between Kendrick and Kendrick Lamar. I’m still learning the balance of that,” he said. “Because I’m so invested in who I am outside of being famous, sometimes that’s all I know. I’ve always been a person that really didn’t dive too headfirst into wanting and needing attention.”

“I mean, we all love attention, but for me, I don’t necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something. The person that people see now is the person that I’ve always been.”

“For me, the privacy thing has never been an issue that I had to carry out with full intention. It’s just who I am. If I feel I have to remove myself, I just remove myself. I won’t complain about it. I won’t cause a big blow-up or a big stir and let the world know that the walls are closing in.”