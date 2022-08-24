Megan Thee Stallion has been in a turbulent public dispute with her 1501 record label ever since she accused 1501 of blocking the release of her music after a failed contract renegotiation over three years ago.
Now the GRAMMY award winner is suing for $1 million dollars in damages. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s lawsuit alleges that Carl Crawford, owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment did not pay her royalties and leaked her LP Traumazine early.
On the flip side, 1501 Certified claims Megan didn’t pay her share of touring or merchandise profits, intentionally breached her contract, and uses previously released materials against agreement terms.
Disagreements between The 28-year-old and her label often spill onto social media and last night was no different. Meg took to Twitter to express her disappointment in comments Crawford and longtime business partner and founder of Rap-A-Lot, J. Prince released earlier in the day.
“When my mama died I knew a bunch of hood n*ggas who just started a label for the FIRST time were not gonna be able to manage me PROPERLY so I got with roc…by this time I was a bigger artist and I asked to renegotiate… NOT LEAVE what was wrong with that ? That man is GREEDY,” she wrote.
“If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501,” the rapper tweeted.
