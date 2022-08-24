Megan Thee Stallion has been in a turbulent public dispute with her 1501 record label ever since she accused 1501 of blocking the release of her music after a failed contract renegotiation over three years ago.

Now the GRAMMY award winner is suing for $1 million dollars in damages. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s lawsuit alleges that Carl Crawford, owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment did not pay her royalties and leaked her LP Traumazine early.

On the flip side, 1501 Certified claims Megan didn’t pay her share of touring or merchandise profits, intentionally breached her contract, and uses previously released materials against agreement terms.

Disagreements between The 28-year-old and her label often spill onto social media and last night was no different. Meg took to Twitter to express her disappointment in comments Crawford and longtime business partner and founder of Rap-A-Lot, J. Prince released earlier in the day.

This bout to get ugly ? pic.twitter.com/cTsXEtPL9n — Ski (@ski_824) August 24, 2022

Im so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career…me and my mom “developed” my career I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 1501. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

When my mama died I knew a bunch of hood niggas who just started a label for the FIRST time were not gonna be able to manage me PROPERLY so I got with roc…by this time I was a bigger artist and I asked to renegotiate… NOT LEAVE what was wrong with that ? That man is GREEDY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Like for this man to keep getting on the internet with his back up to talk like he made me is ridiculous… was you writing my songs ? Were you with me in my dorm room recording me rapping ? What abt all that rapping out side my mamma car ? Think cyphers?? I ain’t even know YOU — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

They keep signing people and everyone got the same story … go find allll the girls and the guys that started over there with me and some of the girls after me… ask anybody in Houston how that man is fake ass Nigga talked so much shit abt jprince now that’s your bestie ok 😂🙄 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

I only respond when people say my name so all them weirdo comments abt “I’m looking for sympathy and attention” is DEAD…talk to me & ima talk back when I feel like it🤷🏽‍♀️ I don’t need validation from the internet but I’m not weak either … beat me in court not the comment section — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

One more thing bc he still going this 42 year old man said he never heard a story abt me playing as a kid where I’m from … sir I would hope 42 year old men couldn’t tell you where I was playing at as a kid — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Now I’m just a made up character from Houston? Nobody in Houston knows me ? I just started “claiming Houston” when I got famous.. like it ain’t school pictures and some more shit out in the world — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

When the hate don’t work they just start saying anythingggg 😂 like who is ask anybody? All them 18 year old girls that you hanging with at 42? Cause they damn sure ain’t gone know me either — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

im done responding 🥱 stop bringing up where I’m from and bring me my MONEY gn internet — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

