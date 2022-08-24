New features and enhancements for The WNBA in NBA® 2K23 for PlayStation® 5 (PS5TM) and Xbox Series X|S gamers were announced by 2K today. The W will provide further brand-new content, community challenges, and new ways to manage the league’s growth.

“The WNBA is quickly growing and evolving, and we are ensuring that we also expand the breadth and scope of The W mode to bring fans of the WNBA more ways to experience it,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts. “This year The W provides an even more authentic WNBA experience that players can enjoy, from choosing how to expand the league to leading the community to new heights.”

The W mode will have community goals, which the community can cooperate to achieve six weekly goals. Every NBA 2K23 player will be rewarded if the community meets the objective in four of the Season’s six weeks.

For full details on the new updates coming to The W in NBA 2K23 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, check out the latest Courtside Report.

You can see glimpses of The W in NBA 2K23 below.

NBA2K23 The W Player Boosts