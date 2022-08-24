Offset has reportedly sued his label, Quality Control over music he has released as a solo artist. According to Offset, QC does not own his solo music.

Per TMZ, Offset is accusing QC of of not honoring a deal the two parties made in January 2021 about his solo music. Offset is saying that he “paid handsomely” to retain the rights to his solo music, but QC is apparently trying to claim his latest release “5 4 3 2 1” as their own.

Migos have released each of their projects under QC but Offset released his 2019 project, Father Of Four, under QC’s parent company, Motown Records. While the Baby Keem produced record is credited to Universal Music, the parent company of Motown Records, Offset is claiming that QC is trying to take ownership of the track in a hostile manner. This comes ahead of Offset gearing up to release his latest record with Moneybagg Yo this Friday.

Once news of the lawsuit went public earlier today, QC CEO Pierre “P” Thomas addressed Offset’s claims on Twitter.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” he wrote. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame shit. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset caught wind of the tweet and responded to it.

“Niggas act like im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back Nigga you black balled me I ain’t said Shìt one time homie I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?” he tweeted in response.

People have been questioning the fate of the Migos since earlier this year when Quavo and Takeoff teamed up to form the group “Unc & Phew” and dropping the Murda Beatz produced track Hotel Lobby. After that, the Migos dropped out of their Governors Ball performance, further fueling the rumors that the group was headed for a split.