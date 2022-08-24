A fresh and modern colorway of Allen Iverson’s renowned basketball shoe, the Question Mid “Answer to No One,” will be released on September 1 by Reebok.

This rendition of Iverson’s first signature shoe, which debuted with a corresponding retro clothing line, features multicolor detailing on a chalk upper, a bespoke graphic sock-liner, vintage “Q” and “3” heel emblems, and other delicious hits on top of a chalk midsole and glass blue-tinted outsole. Clothing features two graphic shirt variants, a vector fleece hoodie, and joggers.

Starting on September 1, Reebok.com will be the only place to purchase the “Answer to No One” Question Mid and gear pack. You can see the new collection below.

