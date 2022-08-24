Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross.

Rozay will be a guest on Jake Paul’s podcast, and in a teaser, he revealed he has $10 million to put up to find Paul’s next opponent.

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see? We talking big shit on the homie podcast so stay tuned.”

Who would you like to see step in the ring with Jake Paul?

