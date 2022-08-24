[WATCH] Dr. Dre Reveals His Doctors Called His Family to the Hospital to Say Goodbye During His Battle with Brain Aneurysm

[WATCH] Dr. Dre Reveals His Doctors Called His Family to the Hospital to Say Goodbye During His Battle with Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been reflecting on his brain aneurysm, which doctors thought he would die from.

Speaking on the Working the Doubt podcast with Dolvett Quince, Dr. Dre revealed his family was contacted by Cedars-Sinai hospital because they believed the producer was that close to death.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that because of COVID. But they allowed my family to come in,” Dre said. “I found out later they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

Advertisement