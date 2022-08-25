Lionsgate studio is moving into the podcast – one of its shows is about twin brothers that took down El Chapo.

Lionsgate, the studio behind “Divergent,” “John Wick,” and “Rambo” and Starz, are working on a podcast hosted by 50 Cent. The film distribution company now has a company named Lionsgate Sound.

The new production company is a full-service podcast company and will oversee the television business and supervise other projects as third-party clients.

Liongate Sound will roll out four shows, comprising “Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo” (a working title) podcast, which 50 Cent and his newly created G-Unit audio will produce and host. The company has other projects in its lineup, including

In a joint statement, Joe Drake, the chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, and Kevin Beggs, chair of the Lionsgate Television Group, stated that:

“We look forward to entering the rapidly expanding podcast market as a great source of exciting new properties and an opportunity to feed the growing demand for audio content with our films, television series, Starz original programming, and library titles. This initiative demonstrates Lionsgate’s 360-degree approach to content, creating an opportunity for us to continue onscreen stories and make companion podcasts to serve fans of our IP while scaling the audience base for new projects.”

Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media Group, headed by Craig Piligian, will handle the company’s day-to-day operation, which Gretchen Stockdale and Nicholas Caprio supervise.

Craig, in his excitement, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows,” “With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.”

The Liongate Sound board of directors comprises Scott Herbst, executive VP and head of scripted development at Lionsgate Television; Suzy Felfeli, executive director of corporate development; Lionsgate MPG development executive Scott O’Brien; and Pilgrim Media’s Piligian and Stockdale. Lionsgate executive VP and head of global products and experiences. Likewise, Jenefer Brown will handle the initiative as a prime coordinator in various content groups of cross-company IP.

“Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo” walk listeners through the journey of identical Chicago twins Peter and Jay Flores, who became the most significant drug traffickers in the United States.

Moving shit tons of cocaine across the country, the two seated at the right hand of El Chapo. In the twist of the event, they end up betraying him in an attempt to escape the life they’ve ever known.