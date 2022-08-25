Cam’ron Says Being ‘Petty’ Led to Him Deleting JAY-Z’s Verse From the ‘Oh Boy’ Remix

Somewhere in an alternative Hip-Hop multiverse, JAY-Z appeared on Cam’ron‘s classic “Oh Boy.” Speaking on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cam revealed Hov spit for one of his biggest singles but being a petty individual led to the deletion of the verse.

“So Hov did a remix for ‘Oh Boy,’ and I erased it,” Cam said, which he now preferred to have stashed away. “Looking back on it I should’ve. Shit, I could’ve got some money. He erased my verse. I did a song for Peedi Crakk and he erased my verse and threw it out, so I was like I’ma erase his verse.”

Cam would take the full blame, citing “we ain’t gone find it nowhere” and “I’m very, very petty man.”

You can hear it from Cam’ron below.