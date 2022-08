The Charlotte Hornets are officially the LaMelo Ball show. As the Hornets All-Star point guard is getting ready for another season, his family at Roc Nation had a gift delivered to him: a Roc-a-Fella pendant.

Jay Z Og Juan Gives Lamelo Ball A Rocafella Pendant for his Birthday 0 18 screenshot

The gift was in celebration of Ball’s 21st birthday. According to Akademiks, the pendant came from OG Juan and JAY-Z. You can see him unbox the piece below.