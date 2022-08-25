Kodak Black is giving back to the people of Haiti. The famed rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, is donating $50,000 to send more than 35,000 bottles of water to Haiti. The plan is to transport the water from Florida to Haiti using cargo ships.

Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed the 25-year old Florida native worked with a Miami supplier to bottle and process the alkaline water shipment, which is now on a cargo ship and headed to Haiti.

The alkaline water bottles say “LAST” because “Kodak wants this to be the last time anyone in Haiti goes without water, ” said Cohen. As soon as the shipment arrives, Kodak and his team are going to work with the government officials to make sure it gets to those who need it most.

