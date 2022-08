Lil Yachty Celebrates 25th Birthday with New OVO Tattoo and a Trip on Air Drake

For his 25th birthday, Lil Yachty hopped aboard Air Drake. The rapper shared images of himself and Drake chomping on chicken, celebrating his birthday. Cementing their bond further, Yachty showed a new OVO tattoo on his arm.

“Big bro said I don’t gotta fly Delta nmore,” Yachty wrote.

Lil Yachty shows off his OVO tattoo on Drake’s private jet 🛩 pic.twitter.com/gu58QzuZkp — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 24, 2022

Drake would scribe a message to Yachty on Instagram: “More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in or this lifetime.”

