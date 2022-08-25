Megan Thee Stallion is taking Carl Crawford and J. Prince to court. TMZ reports Thee Stallion is taking the two men to court to sit in depositions in regards to the lawsuit over her contract.

In court docs filed on Tuesday, Thee Stallion’s lawyers will ask the two men about their work in regards to the contract. Crawford owns 1501 Entertainment, where Thee Stallion was signed. Prince owns Rap-A-Lot Records and reportedly advises Crawford. Thee Stallion dropped her latest album Traumazine a couple of weeks ago, fulfilling her agreement with 1501 Entertainment.

J. Prince is due for his deposition on Oct. 24 and Crawford on Oct. 25. The depositions will be recorded on video.

Megan Thee Stallion is suing 1501 Entertainment, citing she completed her contract with the Something For Thee Hotties and Traumizine albums. Crawford and 1501 are attempting to say the projects aren’t albums. Thee Stallion is also seeking at least $1 million in damages in the legal split.

Ahead of the depositions, J. Prince issued a lengthy statement about the state of their agreement. Megan would fire back. You can see those words below.

J Prince on Megan thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/X8p82BR0rK — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 24, 2022

Im so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career…me and my mom “developed” my career I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 1501. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

When my mama died I knew a bunch of hood niggas who just started a label for the FIRST time were not gonna be able to manage me PROPERLY so I got with roc…by this time I was a bigger artist and I asked to renegotiate… NOT LEAVE what was wrong with that ? That man is GREEDY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Like for this man to keep getting on the internet with his back up to talk like he made me is ridiculous… was you writing my songs ? Were you with me in my dorm room recording me rapping ? What abt all that rapping out side my mamma car ? Think cyphers?? I ain’t even know YOU — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022