Megan Thee Stallion is taking Carl Crawford and J. Prince to court. TMZ reports Thee Stallion is taking the two men to court to sit in depositions in regards to the lawsuit over her contract.
In court docs filed on Tuesday, Thee Stallion’s lawyers will ask the two men about their work in regards to the contract. Crawford owns 1501 Entertainment, where Thee Stallion was signed. Prince owns Rap-A-Lot Records and reportedly advises Crawford. Thee Stallion dropped her latest album Traumazine a couple of weeks ago, fulfilling her agreement with 1501 Entertainment.
J. Prince is due for his deposition on Oct. 24 and Crawford on Oct. 25. The depositions will be recorded on video.
Megan Thee Stallion is suing 1501 Entertainment, citing she completed her contract with the Something For Thee Hotties and Traumizine albums. Crawford and 1501 are attempting to say the projects aren’t albums. Thee Stallion is also seeking at least $1 million in damages in the legal split.
Ahead of the depositions, J. Prince issued a lengthy statement about the state of their agreement. Megan would fire back. You can see those words below.