Cannabis so good it will make you go “WOOOOOOOOOOO!”

The Tyson 2.0 cannabis company owned by Mike Tyson is launching a Ric Flair Drop Cannabis line in partnership with multi-state cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp.

Under its distinctive Zen Leaf and MÜV labels, Verano is a vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, production, and retail dispensaries. Verano also develops and produces a range of branded premium cannabis products, including VeranoTM, AvexiaTM, EncoreTM, and MÜVTM. They currently operate in 13 states across 109 dispensaries.

With the purchase of Ric Flair Drip, Inc. earlier this year, TYSON 2.0 expanded its celebrity house of brands approach. Through this strategic alliance, TYSON 2.0 was able to expand its product line and make Ric Flair’s intellectual property in the cannabis industry commercially viable.

“WOOOOO! I’m so thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to TYSON 2.0 fans. Now, more people can get into the Ric Flair state of mind– limousine riding, jet-flying, good vibes only,” said Ric Flair, Founder, Ric Flair Drip, Inc. “I discovered the benefits of cannabis later in life and was overwhelmed by how much it has helped elevate the mind and heal the body. Alongside TYSON 2.0, I am committed to sharing these amazing benefits with as many consumers as possible.”

With products initially planned to be available in 11 states, starting with Arizona, Nevada, and Illinois, followed by phased launches across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, Ric Flair Drip Cannabis is scheduled to launch across Verano’s network.

For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit Tyson20.com.