On Tuesday, August 21st, 2001, the 22-year-old singer and actress died instantly along with eight others when the private plane she chartered crashed in the Bahamas returning after filming a music video for her new single “Rock The Boat” Although the world will never know how bg she would’ve become the one in a million stinger will always be remembered for her angelic voice, smooth dance moves and beauty and style that is unmatched. On the 21st Anniversary of Aaliyah’s death, We’ll hold on to the memories and marvel at the beauty and fashion loos of Baby Girl. See below as we take a look back at some of her iconic style moments that fans and celebs alike still look to for Inspiration.

Tommy Hilfiger

Brand Ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger, when Aaliyah became a spokesmodel for the brand in 1996, she was one of the first R&B artists to land a major endorsement deal. Aaliyah was the inspiration for Tommy’s womens line. And the Next generation is still copying this style, check out Yara Shahidi’s inspired look for an episode of ‘Grownish’.

The Roberto Cavalli Dress

It wasn’t just the eye-catching yellow and black asymmetric stripes or the thigh-high split that got the fashion world excited when plus-size model Paloma Elesser wore the exact same look to a friend’s wedding. It was a look the world had seen before worn by Aaliyah at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 when Alliyah won the Best Female Music Video award for “Try Again.” “I’ve always been obsessed with this look,” Elsesser tells Vogue of her outfit choice. “It spoke to an era of cool regality that made the ’90s so iconic, and Aaliyah is the image of this moment that will always be sacred to me.”

Bretman Rock clearly understood the assignment when he wore the dress that Aaliyah wore the dress to the 2021 VMA’s In an Instagram Caption he wrote “No one will ever rock it like Aaliyah, I never thought I would ever be able to wear this, let alone be in the VMAs, when they said I could wear it I literally cried of disbelief… I love Aaliyah and am so honored to have been able to wear this 21 years after her.”

The Iconic Swoop

Her most recognizable hairstyle was seen throughout her career. Her swooping bang and long hair remain a mainstay to this day. Sexy, mysterious, and still attainable to wear with or without a weave.