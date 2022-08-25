Latin superstar Bad Bunny will make his VMA’s return in epic fashion, with an exclusive “made for VMAs” performance with never-before-seen choreography, as MTV goes live from Yankee Stadium as part of “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour.”

This marks the first VMA’s appearance from Bad Bunny since 2019, where he made a memorable debut performance of “Que Pretendes” with J Balvin. He scored his first Moon Person in 2018 for “Song of the Summer.”

READ MORE: SOURCE LATINO: Fans Vote Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ #1 on Billboard Poll

The 9x nominee is up for two major categories this year (“Artist of the Year” and “Best Latin”) and two social categories (“Album of the Year” and “Song of the Summer”); a win for “Artist of the Year” would be history-making and crown him the first-ever non-English language artist to take home a Moon Person in the category.

Currently, the “Un Verano Sin Ti” artist just kicked off his first stadium tour across the U.S. and Latin America, setting the record for the highest-grossing concert in each of the venues he has performed so far and the highest-grossing concert by a Latin act.

This also marks MTV’s first-ever live remote VMA’s performance to air from Yankee Stadium. The 2022 MTV VMA’s will air this Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT.

