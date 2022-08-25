The Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round draft pick Chet Holmgren may have suffered an injury in a Seattle pro-am game this past Saturday. According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Holmgren was injured while guarding LeBron James during the CrawsOver event.

“Chet is in the process of undergoing evaluation and when we have an update, we will communicate,” a spokesman said to Woj.

Additional NBA stars in the game were Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, DeJounte Murray, and Aaron Gordon. The game was canceled in the second quarter due to wet spots on the floor and condensation.

Advertisement

A few highlights from the game are available below.