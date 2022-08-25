SOURCE SPORTS: Patrick Beverly to Join Lakers in Trade From Utah Jazz

In the late hours of Wednesday night, ESPN reported the Los Angeles Lakers would acquire guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz.

Beverly is no stranger to playing in Los Angeles, having a stint with the Clippers from 2017 to 2021. This past season he played with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Early Thursday morning, Beverly hit Twitter to express his joy in going back to L.A.

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

Beverly is expected to help anchor a stingy Lakers defense under new head coach Darvin Ham.

Fans online immediately wondered how Patrick Beverly would align next to Russell Westbrook as the two have not been the fondest of each other over the years.