“The Ms. Pat Show” is back!

The BET+ comedy, based on the real life story of Ms. Pat returns to a second season on the heels of a critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated premiere season, in addition, to its 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention, the hit sitcom has already been renewed for a 3rd season.

Accolades aside, the “grown-folks sitcom” focus on several themes in Season 2 including non-binary pronouns, school shootings, drug addiction, racism child abuse and more. While the magnitude of these issues are serious, they are addressed in a unique manner to evoke heartfelt emotion, mixed with comedy.

“Viewers can expect a lot of healing during this season,” says Tami Roman, who stars as Ms. Pat’s older sister, Denise. During the season finale, both Roman’s character and Ms. Pat did not end up on the right foot. Denise was kicked out of Ms. Pat’s home. While Denise makes a return in season two, viewers can expect the the two sisters reconcile on screen.

Life lessons, laughter and love is a package deal that comes with “The Ms. Pat Show in its second season. As she says in the trailer, Ms. Pat is dealing with her past to be the best she can be for her family.

Grab your favorite spot and stream “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+.