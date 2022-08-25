When We All Vote and the Sacramento Kings have announced a broad partnership to relaunch Rally the Vote, a nonpartisan organization the Kings launched to boost civic engagement by utilizing the platforms of professional sports teams. When We All Vote will formally adopt Rally the Vote as a campaign, fusing the nonprofit’s technology for voter registration and educational materials with the Kings’ extensive professional sports network and coalition-building expertise. To expand Rally the Vote to more than 50 professional sports franchises across several leagues, this agreement builds on the two organizations’ productive engagements in 2018 and 2020.





“Over the past two election cycles, Rally the Vote has become a groundbreaking nonpartisan movement that demonstrates the ability of sports to create positive change,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “My life’s work has been to remove friction from our daily lives and Rally the Vote makes the process of participating in democracy as seamless as possible. I am proud of the work we have done to lead this effort in partnership with an incredible coalition of professional sports teams and organizations like When We All Vote. Today’s announcement is an exciting next chapter for Rally the Vote, providing more opportunities to connect with fans and promote civic engagement.”

“Democracy is not a spectator sport. We all have to get in the game and make our voices heard in each and every election, and the Rally the Vote Coalition will ensure fans across the country get registered and cast their votes at the ballot box,” said When We All Vote Executive Director Stephanie L. Young. “Even though we saw record voter turnout in 2020, we know that a lot of people tend to watch the midterm elections from the sidelines. But there is too much at stake: all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 out of 100 Senators and countless elected officials in our local and state governments are on the ballot. That is what makes the work of this coalition and When We All Vote so important.”

Advertisement

A prominent, nonpartisan movement in the country, When We All Vote seeks to close the racial and age voting gaps to change the culture surrounding voting and boost election participation. When We All Vote will provide Rally the Vote coalition members through this strengthened partnership with a customized and user-friendly online voter registration team portal, access to a data dashboard to track and monitor the impact of voter registration, educational materials, digital content, and dedicated staff support. This statement comes before When We All Vote’s National Ramp Up the Vote Rally on August 25, which aims to increase voter turnout and registration.

The Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Connecticut Sun, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo FC, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New England Revolution, Oakland Athletics, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Francisco Giants are the other teams that are a part of the Rally the Vote 2022 coalition.

For more information, to register to vote and take action, visit rallythevote.org.