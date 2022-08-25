On this date in 1998, after her successful intro into the game with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill embarked on her solo journey and released her first solo LP entitled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the Ruffhouse/Columbia imprint.

As a play on the titles of Carter G. Woodson’s The Mis-Education of the Negro and the 1972 film The Education Of Sonny Carson, Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation album fused the sounds of neo-soul, reggae, R&B and Hip Hop to create an album unlike anything similar to that which was created during the “bling” era. The 16 track classic was a mainstream hit, mainly because of the cross over appeal of singles like “Everything Is Everything”, “Doo Wop(That Thing}”, Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and “Ex-Factor”, with production courtesy of Ms, Hill herself.

Supreme shout out to Ms, Hill for this timeless piece of Hip Hop history!

