Vivica A. Fox Says She Has Had No Communication with Jada Pinkett Smith After Commenting on Oscars Slap on TV

Vivica A. Fox Says She Has Had No Communication with Jada Pinkett Smith After Commenting on Oscars Slap on TV

Vivica A. Fox is getting the cold shoulder from her Set It Off co-star Jada Pinkett Smith. According to PEOPLE, Fox revealed she has not heard from Pinkett Smith after she was critical of her remarks about the Oscars slap.

While on The Wendy Williams show, Fox stated Pinkett Smith didn’t take any accountability for the Oscars slap. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings,” Fox said, following Pinkett Smith first addressing the situation during Red Table Talk.

A couple of months later and Fox stated Jada Pinkett Smith is radio silent toward her. While at Great Wolf Lodge in California, Fox stated there has been no communication.

Advertisement

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” Fox says. “Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized.”

She added, “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.”

For his part, Will Smith has moved on. After issuing a public apology to Chris Rock, Will Smith has returned to Instagram and even shared an image of a huge spider in one of his homes. Chris Rock seemingly has moved on as well.