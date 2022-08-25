After a brawl in Miami with Jim Jones and company and social media beef with DJ Akademiks, Freddie Gibbs has added Griselda’a Benny The Butcher to his list of adversaries.

Even though the two have collaborated on songs in the past, the chain snatching incident, which was an incident in March in Houston where Benny The Butcher got robbed for his jewelry. It didn’t take long for the Buffalo native to get payback, with Gibbs getting lifted of his jewels in Benny’s hometown. Gibbs ended up with the chain and has been flossing it on the internet, with Gibbs recently responding.

In response, Freddie Gibbs threw numerous insults at his rival via IG stories, challenging his manhood and saying that he doesn’t deserve to have his chain because he didn’t earn it during their fight back in the Spring.

