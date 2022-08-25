Chris Brown is back in his Breezy bag, dropping off a video for the WizKid-assisted “Call Me Every Day.”

The new video kicks off with a woman enjoying her downtown in a bathtub before her mind transports her to a market where she runs into the two artists who delivered an elite performance of the song and the uber-popular TikTok dance.

Additional scenes place the two superstars in the presence of a bright light display and a living artistic setting where the two are surrounded by models who stroll the geometric cement structure.

Advertisement

Before the album was released earlier this summer, Chris BRown released the video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” featuring Normani.

The video opens with another single from Breezy as Chris free falls toward the earth. He then wakes up from the dream to Normani pulled up outside his home in a vintage Benz. The two then connect for an intense and steamy dance sequence that does not disappoint.

The BREEZY album will feature Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R., Fivio Foreign, and more.