[WATCH] John Legend Teams with Saweetie for New Video ‘All She Wanna Do’

[WATCH] John Legend Teams with Saweetie for New Video ‘All She Wanna Do’

From his eagerly awaited eighth studio album, LEGEND, coming September 9th on Republic Records, John Legend has launched the video for “All She Wanna Do,” featuring Saweetie.

A group of dancers appears in the colorful video, which was directed by Christian Breslauer. They initially believe they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie surprise them on location by revealing the audition is actually the official music video shoot for the song.

Executive produced by Legend andproducer-writer Ryan Tedder, LEGEND is a double album infused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy. The album features Rick Ross, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene AIko, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Minu Long, Jada Kingdom, JID, and Ledisi.

Advertisement

You can presave the album here and see the new video below.