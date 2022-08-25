In the first Clubhouse Report, a developer blog with all the details on the PGA gaming franchise, 2K today provided details on a number of new features coming to PGA TOUR® 2K23. As a first look at PGA TOUR 2K23, a thrilling, action-packed trailer titled “More Golf. More Game” was also made public.

The new 3-click swing option, playable pros, licensed courses, MyPLAYERS, MyCAREER, Course Designer, and other PGA TOUR 2K23 subjects are all covered in The Clubhouse Report. Future Clubhouse Reports will provide further information on the subjects of anticipated announcements. The trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of how pros, courses, and MyPLAYERS operate.

The PGA Tour 2K23 announcement trailer can be seen below.

The current release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition, PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5TM), PlayStation®4 (PS4TM), and Steam are October 11 and October 14, respectively.