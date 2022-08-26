Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, all-new cards and incentives, as well as the removal of contracts, are just a few of the new features and enhancements that 2K today unveiled for NBA® 2K23’s MyTEAM. Additionally, the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament*, which features two tracks for Playstation® 4 and Xbox One consoles and Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, is back for gamers to participate in.


“We’ve implemented a number of highly requested changes to MyTEAM this year that were top of mind for our community, including the removal of contracts, along with the addition of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op that allows players to team up with friends for the first time ever to test their skills in Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay”, said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts. “We expect to see some exciting match-ups with the return of our annual $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament as the best NBA 2K players go head-to-head to prove their skills on the virtual court!”  

Highlights in this year’s MyTEAM include the Triple Threat Online: Co-Op, Unlimited, MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament, and more. You can read details on each of the new components here via the Courtside Report mode and see images of the MyTEAM mode below.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Co Op Menu
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Lamar Odom Player Card
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Pippen Giannis Player Card
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Starter Cards
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Trophy Case
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM ClutchTime
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Co Op
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Draft
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Exhibitions
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Lineup Helper
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Luka Doncic Player Card
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Giannis Screenshot
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Key Art
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Unlimited Leaderboards
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Unlimited Logos
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Unlimited Menu
NBA 2K23 MyTEAM WNBA Jerseys