The eternal appeal of Aaliyah’s music continues to be felt by young listeners. When she was just 12 years old, she signed a record deal. She achieved stardom by the age of 15. Although left Earth in 2001, she continues to have a devoted following. Aaliyah’s legacy is the subject of a brand-new collection from Shoe Palace.

There are more than 20 unique pieces in the collection. The Princess of R&B’s trademark flair served as inspiration for the designs. The illustrious 90s fashion designers also served as inspiration for the unique line. The Shoe Palace design team made sure to include Aaliyah’s distinctive fashion sense in the collection. The clothing items selected for the collection included her signature large tops and bottoms in addition to her love of menswear. There are items in the Shoe Palace x Aaliyah line designed just for ladies.

The Shoe Palace x Aaliyah collection is available exclusively at Shoe Palace retail stores and on shoepalace.com

