Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family are ready to drop off their compilation album Long Live DJ Shay. The project is set for Sept. 9.

Benny and BSF are back with “297 Parkside” after introducing the new album with the project’s smash first single and video “Times Is Rough,” which was produced by DJ Premier. Camoflauge Monk produced the new song, which also includes Stove God Cooks on the beat.

“’297 Parkside’ is our wave on steroids. An instant classic!” Benny The Butcher says. “The track title represents Shay; it’s a Buffalo thing.”

Advertisement

Long Live DJ Shay is a commemoration of the late DJ Shay’s legacy and influence on not only BSF and Griselda but also the culture as a whole. Benny’s Roc La Familia project, Long Live DJ Shay, is a warning to the streets that not only promotes himself and his label but also his growing list of artists and people connected to him. Benny and his BSF compatriots, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Jansport J all make cameos and provide production on Long Live DJ Shay.

“Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher says. “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way.”

You can hear the new single below.