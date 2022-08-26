The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled their 2022–23 Classic Edition uniform, which features a return of the storied Stars and Stripes design that has become a fan favorite. The Nets wore this throwback classic from 1972 to 1981, during one of the most recognizable periods in the franchise’s history, 50 years ago.

“The revival of the Stars and Stripes uniform is exciting for both the longtime supporters of the Nets and an entirely new generation of fans,” said Andrew Karson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “This uniform was immensely popular and has become synonymous with one of the greatest periods in Nets history, and we’re looking forward to seeing its return to the hardwood in front of our fans in Brooklyn this season.”

The new uniform created by Nike is an exact copy of the white Stars and Stripes apparel first worn fifty years ago. The jersey chest features the red NETS wordmark, and two red stripes run down the left side panel, flanking the team’s distinctive blue stripe with three white stars. The shorts have two white stars and carry the pattern as well.

The Stars and Stripes uniform has appeared on numerous occasions in popular culture, including the cover of the 2003 video game NBA Street Vol. 2. More recently, the outfit was named one of ESPN’s top 10 NBA jerseys of all time.

The Nets unveiled their Stars and Stripes attire when the club began playing in Nassau Coliseum on Long Island in February 1972. This outfit represented the Nets’ dominance in the ABA’s last years after the team advanced to the championship series that season, Julius Erving won three MVP awards, and the team won titles in 1974 and 1976. Later, the squad brought back the Stars and Stripes attire, wearing it from 1983 until 1990.

Beginning this fall, fans may buy the Nets’ 2022–23 Classic Edition uniforms online at netsstore.com and in person at Brooklyn Fanatics, the team shop for the Nets at Barclays Center.