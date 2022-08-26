The new mixtape Broke Before You Heard This by CMG signee 10Percent has been released via CMG Records.

The fan-favorite song “Major Payne,” which 10Percent and his labelmate Moneybagg Yo recorded, is featured on the mixtape. The song was included on the compilation album Gangsta Art by CMG, which was released in the middle of July, and the duo collaborated on a video that dropped earlier this week.

Broke Before You Heard This is the first drop from 10Percent since he aligned with Yo Gotti and CMG. Leading up to the release, he dropped “Worth Mo Dirty” and “Out The Blue.”

You can hear the new release below.



