JID’s new album, The Forever Story, is now available, but who wouldn’t like a new Gangsta Grillz project? Complex reports DJ Drama is set to add JID to his run of forthcoming projects.

“Me and Drama are really gonna do it right,” JID said to Complex. “I’m talkin’ about on other niggas beats. We’re going to do a DiCaprio 3.”

DJ Drama is getting ready to dive full-time back into his Gangsta Grillz projects. After lacing Tyler, the Creator with the magic sauce assisting in a Rap Album of the Year win, Drama is eyeing some more collaborations.

According to TMZ, Drama is planning to unite with EST Gee, Meek Mill, and Tory Lanez on forthcoming Gangsta Grillz drops.

The Meek collaboration is one of the forthcoming efforts that he plans to release in partnership with WME.

