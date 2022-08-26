In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.

TMZ ran into Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo of Power Book: II, and while joking about their friendship, the duo revealed the beef was handled by Mo’Nique while she was on stage.

“Mo’Nique, she’s in BMF for season 2,” Paolo said. “Floyd Mayweather and 50 were both at a a Mo’Nique stand up show and was like ‘ok, enough.’ Now we’re going to Tycoon weekend and Floyd’s going to be there.”

Rainey added, “Yeah, he’s booked with us.”

You can hear the duo discuss the moment below.