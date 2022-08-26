Tekno Miles, a singer, songwriter, and producer, released a new track today named “After Party” just in time for the end of summer. This release is excellent for setting the mood at home or for driving home after a fun night out. Tekno sings about meeting a woman out at a party, losing track of her all night, and then finding her at the after-party in this calm yet energetic song.

Tekno released ‘After Party’ as his most recent song after “Buga” with Kizz Daniel in June. Over 18 million people have listened to “Buga” on Spotify, while over 49 million people have watched the music video there. Tekno intends to release his record before the year is through.

You can hear “After Party” below.

