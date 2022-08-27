Fetty Wap has pled guilty in Long Island Federal Court Monday for his role in a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking ring. He is now facing a minimum of five years in prison.

According to The New York Daily News, Fetty Wap was facing life in prison for the crime. He was charged with conspiring to bring over 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to the East Coast with plans to sale in New Jersey and Long Island.

Dubbed a “kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization,” Fetty Wap is currently in federal custody and his bond is revoked. Federal investigators have proof the “Trap Queen” rapper sold drugs between June 2019 and June 2020.

Fetty Wap had his bond revoked after he was seen threatening a man on a Facetime call. Fetty Wap was arrested for the threat. According to Complex, Fetty Wap violated the conditions of his pre-trial release when he made the threat.

In the video of a man and Wap on a call, the rapper shows a gun and threatens the man’s life. Fetty Wap also allegedly called the man a “rat.” Fetty can allegedly be heard stating, “Imma kill you and everybody you with.”

In order to protect witnesses and not undermine the continuing investigation into Fetty and the alleged drug ring police claim he’s tied to, the arrest warrant affidavit first asked that the material it contained be put “under seal.”

Fetty Wap was arrested in October 2021 arrest at CitiField on federal drug charges. According to federal reports on the case, the FBI also recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Fetty Wap was arrested again in December. Rolling Stone reports the rapper was nabbed at Newark Liberty International Airport after an alert from his ankle monitor showed he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a public nuisance charge.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”