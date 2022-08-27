Today, boundary-pushing Maryland rapper and producer IDK drops two smooth new tracks, “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)” on Clue/Warner Records.

@IDK continues his run as one of the best artist in the game. It amazes me how well rappers can sing these days pic.twitter.com/U0WVWqPeOb — Music Enjoyer (@weenjoy17) August 26, 2022

MORE: IDK Announces ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ Tour for This Fall

This is the rap auteur’s first release since teaming up with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada for the collaborative album Simple. this summer. Powered by a snappy, soulful beat, as well as IDK’s witty bars and percussive flows, the first offering, “Free Slime,” finds the rapper contemplating how freedom manifests itself in today’s world.

Advertisement

“Gotta live it up cuz I might die today, everyday vacation I’m on holiday,” he raps. Though it’s light and breezy on the surface, “Free Slime” reveals itself to be multi-layered and insightful.

MORE: ICYMI: IDK Drops ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ with the Late Greats DMX and MF DOOM

The 2-song bundle continues with “Drive,” a jazzy track that finds IDK confessing feelings for a special someone while embracing his chameleonic musicality and displaying his singing chops.

“For your love I’ll take my time, for your kiss, I’ll risk what’s mine,” he sings, pushing his sonic world into new territory.

With just two tracks, “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)” showcases just how deep IDK’s artistry has become over the years. Stream it below.