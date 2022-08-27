From blogger to the executive seat.

On Friday morning (August 26), Billboard reports that popular Media Mogul Karen Civil has been named General Manager and Executive Vice President of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment.

MORE: Karen Civil, Shenseea, Brooklyn Johnny, Wayno, and More Attend ‘Ahead For All’ Docu-Series Premiere

Advertisement

“We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team,” states Lil Wayne in the official press release. “It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in. We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster and talent.”

Civil’s history with Weezy F. Baby dates back to 2010 when Civil — at the time a Lil Wayne fan blogger — created WeezyThanxYou.com, which served as a website for Lil Wayne to communicate with his fans while he was serving a one-year sentence for possession of a firearm arrest in 2008. Going on to become a premier digital media marketing strategist, Civil would be best known for her impressive a-list roster, which included YG, Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, Nicki Minaj and more. Outside branding and marketing, Civil is a philanthropist who was awarded the key to her hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, and host of a variety of digital series, the latest being a short-lived co-hosted podcast with best friend Ming Lee, titled Girl, I Guess, on the Joe Budden Network.

“Working with Wayne and Mack Maine throughout the years has always been an amazing privilege and now I’m thrilled to enter this new role as GM/EVP,” said Civil in a released statement.

6th Annual Weezyana Fest Postponed till Oct 29th! pic.twitter.com/xGK1PWvPh9 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 26, 2022

MORE: Karen Civil Premieres New Digital Series ‘Good Looking Out’

Young Money Entertainment was founded by Lil Wayne and longtime friend and rapper Mack Maine in 2005. Under the imprint, Wayne has produced the biggest stars in today’s pop culture, Drake and Nicki Minaj, `14 number-one albums, and a roster of Billboard chart-topping acts such as Tyga, Corey Gunz, Lil Twist and Guddah Guddah.

Civil’s announcement comes after the postponement announcement of Lil Wayne’s annual Lil Weezyana Fest, which will now be held on October 29th in New Orleans, Louisana, featuring a headlining performance by Lil Wayne himself, with additional performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49.