Moneybagg Yo, Est Gee, and Kash Doll are set to headline Summer Jam Mega Party 2022 in Dallas this weekend at the Toyota Music Factory — hosted by Dallas Southern Pride.

The Summer Jam Mega Party is a two-day music festival (get tickets here) in extension with the Dallas Southern Pride’s annual celebration known as the Juneteenth Unity Weekend. The Dallas Southern Pride is an organization established in 1997 that celebrates Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer (LGBTQ) individuals to come together and celebrate who and what we are. Moneybagg Yo reunites with DSP following his performance at this year’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend in June, alongside a stacked line-up of hip-hop/R&B superstars, including City Girls, Saucy Santana, Erica Banks, and Yella Beezy.

Summer Jam Mega Party

Moneybagg and Est Gee’s headlining performances comes on the heels of the two labelmates joining Yo Gotti and his CMG The Label on the imprint’s new compilation album, Gangsta Art, released last July. Est Gee recently released the new song “Love Is Blind,” while Moneybagg Yo appears on new music from Offset, Kodak Black, and DaBaby.

Kash Doll is currently shooting the upcoming season of the popular Starz series BMF. The “Check” hitmaker made a guest appearance on the new Big Boogie single, “ABOWWW,” released last week. The new mother is working on a new album, the follow-up to her debut album, Stacked (2019).

Dallas Southern Pride’s Summer Jam Mega Party begins on Saturday, August 27, at 9 PM and ends Sunday, August 28. Additional performance by rising recording artist LA Love the Boss (“Monkey”). For more information on the event, visit the official DSP website, here.

The Summer Jam Mega Party will be hosted by 97.9 The Beat’s Jazzi Black.