As he navigates legal issues with his label, Migos’ Offset continues the growth of his solo career with the release of his highly-anticipated new single “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo, accompanied by the music video, via Motown Records.

The new single follows the recent song drop, “5,4,3,2,1” with Baby Keem, released last week. Both releases are preludes to the Atlanta recording artist’s as-yet-titled sophomore album. In the new video, Offset and Moneybagg Yo glide around in the trendiest designer labels — dressed with an abundance of jewelry — as they trade verses about being too real and ahead of his time for these “counterfeit” rappers sending casual diss shots at him and those like him. “Code” stars supermodel Bella Hadid.

“Code” comes with proud support from Offset’s wife and multi-platinum entertainer Cardi B, who tweets a clip of the music video with fire and teary-eyed face emoji and the caption: “Video is sickening… Proud.”

Outside the new single, Offset sued his longtime label home, Quality Control, over the rights to his solo career this week, according to TMZ. Offset and QC’s label owner P traded tweets subliminally directed at one another over the situation after the news went public with P calling someone “the problem” and Offset refuting that he that someone is made because their name isn’t on the credits. Story developing…

Offset’s fellow Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff, also released a new song this week in “Big Stunna” and appeared on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did. Moneybagg Yo appears on “Code” courtesy of CMG-N-Less-Interscope.

Stream it here, and you may watch “Code” below.