Reuniting with longtime collaborator and Drake’s go-to producer Boi-1da, award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Savannah Ré is showing a new side of her artistry with “Closure”. In the new song, Savannah asserts her worth and calls out toxic Fboy energy. “Closure” blends Baile Funk percussion with dancehall and soca influences for an up-tempo track unlike anything Savannah has released before.

“Closure” arrives as the second release from Savannah’s eagerly anticipated sophomore project No Weapons due out early this Fall.

“I tapped into my past for this one, especially on the voicemail in the beginning (that’s actually me),” Savannah shares. “‘Closure’ is about a relationship that has run its course, but you’re still enamoured with this person and make the last-ditch effort to hold onto something that’s already gone. Even though it’s about toxicity, I wanted it to have an uplifting energy to it with tempo and bright sounds.”

With “Closure”, Savannah continues the narrative started with the EP’s sensual lead single, “About U”, which was unveiled last month. Praised for its vulnerability and smooth, flawless vocals, “About U” set the tone for her new artistic chapter – one that is unapologetically authentic Savannah.

“Closure” is produced by Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer and Kevinshideout. “When Yogi and I brought the production to Boi-1da and played it for him, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is crazy,’ says Savannah. “He knew exactly what it needed. He added his 1da sauce to it and it became this hybrid of a bunch of different genres – something that I haven’t really made before.”

“Closure” is available now on all platforms via Capitol Records. Stream it below.