If you won over a billion dollars, how quickly would you take that lottery ticket in? Almost immediately, right? The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last month has yet to do so.

According to PEOPLE, the ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, but the purchaser has yet come to claim their prize. Now, lottery officials are reminding buyers to recheck their tickets to make sure they aren’t missing out on a fortune.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said. “I’m sure they’re going through a range of emotions.”

Advertisement

He added, “We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience.”