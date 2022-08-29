Benny the Butcher Posts Image of Freddie Gibbs’ GF Giving Oral Sex, She Thanks Him for Free Promo

The Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs beef may be going a bit too far. After Benny flashed chains snatched from Gibbs during a fight, the BSF leader hit social media over the weekend to flash images of Gibbs’ girlfriend giving oral sex.

When sharing an image of Gibbs’ bae licking his bald head and then another performing the sexual act, Benny delivered a message: “@FreddieGibbs u gotta be careful…she’ll put tht tongue anywhere”

Gibbs was sharp in his reply:

“Oh yeah fam I knew my girl did porn when I met her. Y’all some detectives tho. Try again champ @getBenny U wish yo wife was this bad fam I seen her she ain’t it!”

Gibbs’s girlfriend, known on social as The Fit Mami, thanked Benny for the promotion. “Thanks @getbenny I was wondering where all those new subscribers were coming from,” she wrote.

Getting back tot he music, Benny raps very well. You can hear his new release here.