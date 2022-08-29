That Parlux pack is still going up for JAY-Z. In late 2021, HOV won a legal battle with Parlux Fragrances resulting in $4 million in royalties. Now, the company has to give the “GOD DID” rapper another $7 million.

According to the New York Post, the company owes $6.78 million in unpaid royalties and interest for his JAY Z Gold fragrance.

“We’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should,” Hov’s lawyer Alex Spiro said to The Post.

Parlux has plans to appeal the decision.

Previously, JAY-Z was cleared by a Manhattan jury against claims of breach of contract in an endorsement deal for the “JAY-Z Gold” cologne. Parlux stated HOV failed to properly promote the fragrance and was seeking $67 million in damages.

The jury found Jigga not guilty, impacted by his argument of “why on earth” would Hov put his name on a project just for it to fail.