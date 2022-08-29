JHud finally received the physical Tony award in the mail and took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate with the caption “Look what arrived yall!!” to share a shot of her posing wearing a purple button-down dress with her Tony award with the other trophies including the Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar sitting beside her on the piano, solidifying her place in EGOT history. The multi-talented performer received the award as a producer of Best Musical Winner on “A Strange Loop” with industry legends, Billy Poter, RuPaul, and Don Cheadle.

The multi-hyphenate performer joins an elite list of just 16 other Hollywood power players to have done the same, including Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, and John Legend. “Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” Hudson wrote on Instagram on June 14 after winning her, Tony. “What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well, He did it again!”Over the course of her impressive career, she’s also won the Oscar for the best-supporting actress (for 2006’s Dreamgirls), two Grammy Awards (best R&B album for 2008’s Jennifer Hudson, and best musical theater album for 2016’s The Color Purple), and a Daytime Emmy Award for 2021’s Baba Yaga.

She also treated her fans to a brief concert of her singing some of her favorite Broadway songs that she performed throughout her career on Instagram Reels.