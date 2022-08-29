In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she has officially joined the cast of Marvel’s She Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Megan did not say what role she will play in the series, and the studio has neither confirmed not denied her presence in the show. However, rumors began to spread when her stunt double Marche Day added She Hulk: Attorney At Law to her resumé.

Megan Thee Stallion is officially joining the MCU with an appearance in #SheHulk. pic.twitter.com/MWmRENYEX2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2022

The series, which airs on Disney+, premiered on August 18, and will continue its nine-episode run with the season finale on October 13.

Megan recently appeared in season 2 of P-Valley where she played her alter ego Tina Snow. She recently even shared her aspirations as an actors, citing Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as her inspirations.

“When I look at them [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she explained. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

P-Valley star Alphonse Nicholson even told The Cut that he thinks Meg has the potential to be a multi-faceted actress.

“I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything,” he said. “You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff.”